DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team said to expect another warm day. There will be temperatures in the upper 90s with isolated storms. The forecast high temperature in Denver for Wednesday is 96 degrees.

There is a 10% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening, with most spots staying dry.

More monsoon moisture is on the way, so storms will become more scattered Thursday, Friday and Saturday with high temperatures still in the mid-90s.

This trend continues all the way through next week.

Temperatures still running about 5 degrees above the average high temperature of 90 degrees.