80s and rain chances for the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Our 90 degree heat streak has come to an end, thankfully! A seasonal cold front is moving through the state Friday morning and bringing with it a cooler, more moist air mass.

Temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the mid 80s with widespread scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Lightning and gusty winds upwards of 35 mph are possible with these storms that spark up. This will not be enough rainfall to eliminate our wildfires or drought conditions but isolated areas can get a heavy downpour.

Sunday we do heat back up to the upper 80s, possibly touching 90 degrees but another wave of cooler temperatures brings the 70s to start off next week!