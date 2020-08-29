80s and rain chances continue

DENVER (KDVR) — Thanks to a seasonal cold front, we finally got some cooler temperatures and rain on Friday. If you got skipped Friday, we have more showers and storms Saturday.

Saturday stays below the mid-80s with activity moving east along the Interstate 25 corridor by late afternoon.

Rain and isolated storms are in store for the Plains Saturday evening and the Palmer Divide could catch a few stronger storms with heavy rain, strong winds and small hail.

On Sunday, we warm back near 90 with only an isolated storm or two.

Come next week, we have another temperature drop with many of us in the 70s for highs. This also brings another round of rain on Monday and Tuesday.