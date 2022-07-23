DENVER (KDVR) — After evening showers, clouds linger overnight with mild lows. Saturday night lows end up in the lower 60s with a light wind. Sunday will be mild as highs are below average in the middle 80s. Cloud cover lingers and we will see heavy afternoon showers and storms. They will clear out into the Eastern Plains through the late evening.

Monday kicks off the workweek with seasonal highs around the 90-degree mark and partly cloudy skies. Tuesday has a bit more cloud cover and small chances for late-day showers. Wednesday also has extra clouds and small chances for storms. Highs on Wednesday are below average in the lower 80s.

Thursday has the best chances for rain and storms for the week. Highs are mild in the lower 80s with mostly cloudy skies and a light wind. Rain chances are much lower on Friday and Saturday with more sunshine into the weekend. Friday’s highs are in the mid-80s and we’ll reach the upper 80s on Saturday afternoon.