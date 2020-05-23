80 Saturday, then rain and cool temperatures for rest of Memorial Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The start to the holiday weekend will bring above-average temperatures and some wind on Saturday. There is a low chance that late in the evening a stray shower or thunderstorm could move out along the Front Range and Denver.

A cold front arrives on Sunday with temperatures heading down into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in Denver. There is also a high chance for rain and a few thunderstorms, especially later in the day. Some areas could see between 1/2 inch to 1 inch of rain.

It will snow in the Colorado mountains from late Saturday through early on Monday. Accumulation of heavy wet snow is likely and some areas could see more than 4 inches. Holiday campers in the high country need to be prepared for the cold and snow.

Memorial Day will start off with showers that will slowly end by early afternoon. There will be some late-day sunshine, but overall it’s looking mostly cloudy. And it will be cool again with readings in the low to mid-60s.