DENVER (KDVR) — A few clouds linger across Denver on Wednesday night with mild lows in the lower 40s. Sunshine is back for Thursday afternoon with warmer temperatures. Highs make it into the 80-degree mark with winds becoming gutsy in the afternoon.

Friday is another warm afternoon with highs near the 80s with breezy winds. With low relative humidity values, winds at 15-25 mph and gusts to 40 mph, there is an enhanced fire danger for the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

A system moves into the mountains on Saturday, adding snow and a little rain to the forecast there. Denver sees extra clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs reach the upper 50s with brisk winds lingering. Snow can linger through Sunday in the higher elevations with some spots picking upwards of a foot on some peaks. Highs on Sunday are cooler along the Front Range, staying in the middle 50s.

The next workweek starts with sunshine returning to the forecast with more seasonal averages in the lower 60s. Temperatures then climb into the middle to upper 70s for the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine.