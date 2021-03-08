70s to start the week, snow possible in Denver by end of week

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 70 degrees for a high today and Tuesday. Wave cloudiness dominates this morning then sunshine by afternoon. Sunny on Tuesday.

The record high today in Denver is 74 set in 1989. The normal high is 52.

The mountains stay abnormally warm with highs in the 40s and 50s. Watch for wet avalanches.

A large storm system approaches Wednesday-Sunday. Off/on snow in the mountains with rain/snow showers possible in Denver and the Front Range between Wednesday-Thursday. 2-6 inches of mountain snow. Heavier snow accumulation arrives on Friday through Sunday.

A better chance for snow arrives on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Accumulation in Denver appears possible. It could be heavy so stay tuned. Colder temps.