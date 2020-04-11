70s Saturday, 20s and snow by Easter

We’ll enjoy one last warmer than average days before changes move into the region. Highs on Saturday will hit 60s and 70s under a mixture of sun and clouds. It will be breezy at times, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Changes will move in tonight, with Sunday being a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Scattered rain and snow showers will develop late this evening, transitioning to all snow by Sunday morning. Expect snow showers to be heavy at times through the day, reducing visibility and creating hazardous travel conditions. Snowfall totals will range from 1-4″ for the Denver metro area, with localized higher amounts up to 6″ possible for portions of the west and southwest side. The foothills will get the highest totals out of this system, with upwards of 5-12″ possible.

The other side of this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day will be the significant drop in temperatures. After being in the 70s for a second day on Saturday, temperatures will drop into the 20s by Sunday afternoon. Taking into account strong wind gusts, it will feel like the single digits and teens through the afternoon on Easter.

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue through Thursday with the chance of rain and snow showers each and every day. Temperatures will stay below average, ranging from the 30s, 40s and 50s. Friday will be the driest day of the week with highs in the 50s.