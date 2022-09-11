DENVER (KDVR) — Some areas are waking up to fog this morning but skies will clear quickly giving way to plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will be nice and comfortable in the upper 70s making for a great day to get outside.

Some smoke filters in today through Monday with temperatures heating up to the upper 80s.

Clouds push in on Wednesday dropping us a few to more seasonal highs in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are possible through the afternoon and evening.

Thursday and Friday also have chances for late showers, but chances decrease as the weekend approaches. Highs for the end of the week will stay in the middle 80s.