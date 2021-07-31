70s and stormy with Flash Flood threat through the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Flash flooding is our main concern this weekend as monsoon moisture has returned to Colorado. The risk for flooding continues all the way through the weekend with some closures and mudslides still possible early next week.

A flash flood watch has been issued through 9 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday’s storms will bring more heavy rain and lightning. Do not drive through any standing water!



From the rain and clouds, temperatures today will cool to the upper 70s on the Front Range.

Scattered storm chances will continue into Sunday with a high in the 80s.