70 degrees early this week; Snow returns end of week

DENVER (KDVR) — Temps surge the next three days with 70 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday in Denver. Record highs are in the upper 70s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 52.

Sunny skies today across the Mountains and Front Range. Mountain wind is standard for this time of the year at 20-50mph.

Moisture starts increasing over the mountains late Thursday. Light to moderate snow accumulation occurs Friday and Saturday at the ski areas; 3 to 6-inch totals by late Saturday. This storm is not as powerful as last week’s storm system.

Light snow hits Denver and the Front Range on Friday-Saturday. One inch of accumulation is possible. Wind does not look to exceed 30mph.

Drier on Sunday and Monday. Highs fall into the 30s this Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast snowfall totals between Friday and Saturday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.