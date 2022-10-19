DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up for the next several days with high temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above the average high of 64 degrees.

Warm weather and sunshine will settle in through Saturday before Colorado’s next storm system moves in on Sunday.

Weather tonight: Clear skies, less wind

Winds will be breezy throughout Wednesday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph north and east of Denver keeping fire danger high.

Winds will calm down after sunset with clear skies and mild temperatures through the evening.

Weather tomorrow: Warm Thursday, sunshine

Thursday will be sunny and dry with an afternoon high temperature of around 76 degrees. It will be a great day to spend time outside.

Looking ahead: Cooldown, rain chance Sunday

Temperatures will stay in the warm 70s through Saturday with dry weather through Sunday morning.

The next storm system will push in Sunday and Monday bringing mountain snow and rain showers to the lower elevations.

High temperatures will drop to the 50s in Denver on Monday with overnight lows close to freezing Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Northeast Colorado and the foothills could see their first flakes of the season Sunday or Monday.