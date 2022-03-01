DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will stay warm through Friday before the next storm system arrives Friday night. Snow and cold temperatures will return by the weekend.

High temperatures could reach the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday in Denver and won’t be far off from record highs. The record on Wednesday is 74 degrees and on Thursday it is 76 degrees.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Friday as Colorado’s next storm system moves in. High temperatures will hit the 60s Friday afternoon with increasing clouds and quickly cooling temperatures by the evening.

Precipitation will start Friday evening as rain and will change over to snow sometime in the overnight hours or Saturday morning. Below is a snapshot of precipitation at 2 a.m. on Saturday showing a rain/snow mix in Denver.

Snow showers will continue on and off into Saturday and Sunday before ending. It is still too far out to know exact snowfall totals but several inches of accumulation is possible on the Front Range and will likely keep roads slick through the weekend.

Temperatures will cool into the 30s by Sunday.

Drier weather returns next week with highs heating back up to the 40s by Tuesday.