62 degrees, sunny Tuesday followed by big temperature drop, heavy mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and 62 on Tuesday for the Front Range. The mountains stay dry. It is Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil just saw his shadow! There will be 6 more weeks of winter.

We’re in for a two-storm cycle between Wednesday and Saturday.

1-2 feet of grand total snowfall in the Central and Northern Mountains by Saturday afternoon.

The first storm hits Tuesday night through Thursday morning. 8-16 inches at the ski resorts.

Snow hits Denver late Wednesday into Thursday morning. 1-4 inches of accumulation. We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for snow and colder temps in the 20s and 30s.

The 2nd storm system is a Northwest Flow between Friday-Saturday. Another foot of accumulation at the ski areas in the Central and Northern Mountains.

This flow could drop another 1″ of snow in Denver. Colder temps.

Dry on Sunday.

Grand total snowfall by 5pm Saturday.

Future radar late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snow in Denver possible.