62 degrees, sunny Tuesday followed by big temperature drop, heavy mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and 62 on Tuesday for the Front Range. The mountains stay dry. It is Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil just saw his shadow! There will be 6 more weeks of winter.
We’re in for a two-storm cycle between Wednesday and Saturday.
1-2 feet of grand total snowfall in the Central and Northern Mountains by Saturday afternoon.
The first storm hits Tuesday night through Thursday morning. 8-16 inches at the ski resorts.
Snow hits Denver late Wednesday into Thursday morning. 1-4 inches of accumulation. We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for snow and colder temps in the 20s and 30s.
The 2nd storm system is a Northwest Flow between Friday-Saturday. Another foot of accumulation at the ski areas in the Central and Northern Mountains.
This flow could drop another 1″ of snow in Denver. Colder temps.
Dry on Sunday.