60s Wednesday before spring showers, cool temps return to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The Front Range will get one more dry day before rain showers arrive in the area.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and little breezy at times. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s, which is just a tad cooler than the 70s of the past few days.

Scattered showers will be in play each afternoon Thursday and Friday. The chance for rain is low, meaning most places won't see the showers.

Temperatures will be cool, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A better chance for soggy showers arrives late on Saturday. That rain will mix with snow heading into early Sunday. We are expecting it to turn to all snow through Easter. Slushy accumulation of a few inches is possible. It will be chilly with highs in the low 40s.

The cooler 40s will stick around into early next week along with the a few more showers at times.