60s today, snow and 20s tonight; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued for Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting partly cloudy skies and warm 60s early today in Denver and across the Front Range. Then a cold front hits around 8 p.m. with a rain/snow mix turning to all snow. Falling temps.

Snow overnight into early Thursday. 1-4 inches of accumulation. Potentially zero accumulation in Northern Colorado.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for snow and cold during the Morning Rush Hour. Sunny by Lunch.

2-6″ in the Foothills and across the Palmer Divide by early Thursday.

The Mountains can expect 6-12″ of accumulation. Avalanche Watches are in effect.

A second storm system and Northwest Flow arrives Friday-Saturday with another foot of accumulation in the Central and orthern Mountains.

The big winners are Loveland, Breck, Vail, Steamboat, Copper, Aspen/Snowmass, and Winter Park.

We may see a few snow showers in Denver on Friday-Saturday. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Dry and calm on Sunday.

Grand totals by Saturday 5pm.

