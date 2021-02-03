60s today, snow and 20s tonight; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued for Thursday

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting partly cloudy skies and warm 60s early today in Denver and across the Front Range.  Then a cold front hits around 8 p.m. with a rain/snow mix turning to all snow.  Falling temps.

Snow overnight into early Thursday.  1-4 inches of accumulation.  Potentially zero accumulation in Northern Colorado. 

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for snow and cold during the Morning Rush Hour.  Sunny by Lunch.

2-6″ in the Foothills and across the Palmer Divide by early Thursday.

The Mountains can expect 6-12″ of accumulation.  Avalanche Watches are in effect.

A second storm system and Northwest Flow arrives Friday-Saturday with another foot of accumulation in the Central and orthern Mountains. 

The big winners are Loveland, Breck, Vail, Steamboat, Copper, Aspen/Snowmass, and Winter Park.

We may see a few snow showers in Denver on Friday-Saturday.  Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Dry and calm on Sunday.

Grand totals by Saturday 5pm.
Grand totals by 5pm Saturday.

