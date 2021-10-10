60s and sunny before cold front Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — From yesterday’s gusty winds, temperatures will be cooler by about 10 degrees today -the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies and dry weather.

A few light snow showers possible in the mountains this morning.

Dry and mild weather will stay in the forecast for Monday before the next storm system arrives Tuesday.

Tuesday will be gusty at times as a strong cold front moves through Colorado. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. The main impact for the metro will be the cold temps.

For the mountains, this will likely be the biggest snow of the season so far and could impact travel especially on the passes.

