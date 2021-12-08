60 degrees Wednesday; Major storm system Thursday-Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with Front Range highs around 60 degrees.

The mountains will start dry, then storm number two races in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. It is a minor storm system with light snow accumulations of 1-3 inches expected at ski areas.

The main event is storm number three between Thursday-Friday. Here’s a look at the snowfall forecast:

Western Slope ski areas (Steamboat/Aspen/Crested Butte/Monarch/Telluride/Wolf Creek): 1-2 feet

Divide (Loveland/A-Basin/Winter Park/Keystone/Eldora): 6-12 inches

Summit County ski areas: 8-14 inches

Denver: 0-1 inch

Fort Collins: 0-1 inch

Palmer Divide: 1-2 inches

Foothills: 1-4 inches

Total snow accumulation 12/8-12/11.

The best chance for up to 1 inch of snow in Denver occurs early Friday morning, then the storm system moves away and drier air moves in.

Saturday-Sunday are dry with highs in the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Total snow accumulation 12/8-12/11.