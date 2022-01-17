60 degrees to start the week, then 2 cold fronts with chances for snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 60 degrees on Monday in Denver and across the Front Range. The normal high is 45 degrees. Expect sunny to partly sunny skies with high cloudiness.

The mountains will stay sunny and dry with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Two cold fronts will arrive this week: The first arrives Wednesday with a dusting to 1 inch of snow for the Foothills, Palmer Divide, and mountains. We could see trace amounts of snow in Denver. Temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

The second front arrives on Friday afternoon with 30s and an inch of snow in Denver. Expect 1-6 inches of accumulation in the mountains, Foothills, and Palmer Divide.

It will be dry Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.