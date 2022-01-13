60 degrees Thursday then chance for snow, 30s Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting abnormally warm highs on Thursday around 60 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

Expect gusty wind on the west side of town near the Foothills, sweeping down into the I-25 corridor. The normal high right now is 45 degrees. A large wave cloud is likely across the Front Range blocking sunshine.

The mountains will stay dry and partly sunny today, with highs in the 30s.

A cold front races in on Friday. Expect colder highs in the 30s with a 50% chance of snow across the Front Range. We are forecasting 0-1 inch of accumulation. The best chance for snow is from lunch through the afternoon.

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

Snow is more likely in the Western Suburbs, Foothills, mountains and the Palmer Divide. Expect 1-6 inches of total accumulation for those areas.

Saturday and Sunday will be drier, with highs in the 40s.