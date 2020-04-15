50s Wednesday before another round of snow and cold for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver area gets to enjoy a dry and mild day on Wednesday before snow returns late at night. Expect morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds and highs in the 50s.

Rain showers will arrive after 9 p.m. Wednesday and quickly change to snow.

It will snow all day Thursday — a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day — before ending in the early morning hours on Friday.

Temperatures will be in the 30s for highs Thursday. Roads may turn slick, especially once the sun sets Thursday.

Accumulation looks to range from 2″-4″ for most of metro Denver. Higher totals of 6″-10″ will be possible in the foothills west of the city and across the northern Front Range near Fort Collins.

The weekend is looking dry and warmer with afternoon readings returning to the 60s.