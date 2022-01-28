50s in Denver this weekend, chance for snow next week

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up on the Front Range this weekend with dry weather across the state.

Both Saturday and Sunday will hit the low 50s, running almost 10 degrees above the average high of 44 degrees in Denver. They will be nice days to spend time outside with sunshine and dry conditions.

Monday will be the last warm day before the next storm system arrives. High temperatures will hit the 50s Monday afternoon.

Denver’s next round of snow will move in Tuesday afternoon and evening into Wednesday. Temperatures will cool to the 30s on Tuesday and the 20s on Wednesday.

As of Friday afternoon, it looks like the Wednesday morning commute will see the most impact.

It is still too far out to know exact snowfall totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.