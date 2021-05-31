50% chance for Memorial Day rain, highs in the 50s; 80s return later this week

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 50% chance for rain showers across Denver and the Front Range this Memorial Day. Fog and drizzle likely early Memorial Day with highs in the 50s. That’s 20 degrees below normal.

Denver and the Front Range (especially North) could see 1-2 hours of sunshine breaking through the clouds this afternoon.

The Northern Mountains look drier than the Central Mountains. Across the I-70 Corridor expect a 50-60% chance for rain/t-storms/snow on the higher peaks above 9,000ft.

It will turn drier across the board on Tuesday with only isolated afternoon rain/t-storm chances. Front Range highs will be in the 70s.

Drier and 80s for Thursday-Sunday. Saturday could be our first 90-degree day of the season in Denver.