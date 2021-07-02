4th of July weekend brings thunderstorm chances, highs in the 80s

DENVER (KDVR) — The monsoon surge that flash flooded the Front Range is moving away. However, we are still forecasting a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms on Friday in Denver and across the Front Range. Once again, heavy rain and lightning are possible with any thunderstorm. Highs will be around 84 degrees.

The mountains can expect morning sunshine and isolated afternoon t-storms. Heavy rain possible on the burn scar areas. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Overall drier on Saturday-Monday with dry mornings and isolated 20% chances for afternoon t-storms. Highs warming to about 90 each day.