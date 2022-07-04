DENVER (KDVR) –- Happy Fourth of July! Get ready for a hot, breezy day ahead with mainly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 90s.

Just like over the weekend, clouds build for the afternoon along with some isolated storms.

Storms die down around sunset tonight, so fireworks shows will be dry. Temperatures will drop into the 70s between 9-11 p.m.

For the rest of the week, we have more of the same. It will be around 90 degrees with isolated storms. The best chance of some moisture is midweek on Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise even higher for the weekend into the upper 90s. Conditions will also dry out, with rain chances dropping to 10%.