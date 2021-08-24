47th day in the 90s in Denver; Chance for afternoon t-storms Thursday

DENEVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting light smoke concentrations, sunshine, dry conditions, and a hot 94 degrees in Denver. The record high is 98 degrees set in 2020. The normal high right now in Denver is 86 degrees.

The mountains stay dry, sunny, with light smoke concentrations. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday is similar with light smoke concentrations.

Thursday features our best (30%) chance for afternoon t-storms. The mountains also have their highest chance. It will be cooler, with highs in the upper 80s in Denver.

It will be drier on Friday-Saturday, with highs in the hot 90s.

A cold front backdoors the Front Range on Sunday with increasing clouds and cooler 80s.