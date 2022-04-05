DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for a storm system passing to the north of Colorado with strong winds and mountain snow.

Along the Front Range and across metro Denver the wind will quickly pick up from the northwest ranging from 20-45 mph with occasional gusts (bursts of wind) up to 60 mph.



There could be even stronger gusts in the foothills of close to 75-80 mph early. While it is not a classic set up for high fire danger due to cooler temperatures, with higher humidity and a shower possible, there is a concern that a spark could turn into a blaze. So there should be no open burning on Tuesday. Also, be careful with equipment that can spark and when tossing cigarette butts.

Snow totals will not be deep with only a few inches expected in mountain towns. However, the snow combined with the gusty wind could reduce visibility and cause blowing snow which can make travel challenging.

Snow comes to an end late Wednesday morning but conditions will still be windy.

On Thursday winds will calm down to just breezy conditions, with winds of 10 -20 mph.

Highs will be in the upper 60s on Friday for Rockies opening day.