38 straight days of Air Quality Warnings: Unhealthy ozone Tuesday, chance of rain Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another day of unhealthy ozone and smoke levels. Air Quality Warnings remain in effect for the 38th straight day.

We tied the record high of 98 degrees in Denver on Monday. Tuesday we’ll hit 93 degrees, which is not a record. Expect another day of smoky sunshine.

The mountains can expect smoky sunshine and a 10% chance of an isolated t-storm. Highs will be in the 80s. Similar on Wednesday.

When does the smoke improve? Slight improvement on Thursday and more improvement on Friday.

Friday features a higher chance of rain/t-storms and that could help “wash” smoke out of the air. 

Saturday-Sunday look dry in the mornings with isolated afternoon t-storms with highs in the upper 80s.

