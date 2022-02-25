DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team said Friday morning will start off cold in the single digits. Highs will reach 30 degrees across the Front Range. Skies will start sunny then turn cloudy this afternoon with a 20% chance for a few snow flurries.

The central and northern mountains can expect 1-2 inches of snow with highs in the teens and 20s. The snow will dry up overnight and skies will clear.

Inches of total snow by 5 a.m. Saturday

Skies will clear for the Front Range on Saturday with warmer highs above freezing for the first time in roughly 120 hours. Denver’s temperature at Denver International Airport should exceed freezing around 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

It will be near 60 degrees on Sunday with dry conditions.

Highs surge into the 60s on Monday through Thursday. The normal high right now in Denver is 48 degrees.