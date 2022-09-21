DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a roughly 30-degree temperature drop in Denver on Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday were in the low 90s.

A rich feed of moisture is moving into Colorado – it’s about 300% of normal by late September standards.

Flash flood watches are in effect for the mountains where heavy rainfall is likely. The western slope and in particular, southwest Colorado could see 1-3 inches of rainfall. Burn scars could see flash flooding.

In Denver, rain chances are 60% and mainly Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 60s.

Conditions will be drier by Thursday afternoon and night with highs in the 60s.

It will be dry and sunny Friday through Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

For the Broncos game Sunday against the 49ers, conditions will be dry and sunny with highs in the 70s.