30% chance for t-storms Thursday; Drier Labor Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 30% chance for rain/t-storms in Denver and across the Front Range, with a high of 82 degrees. The mountains can expect a 50% chance of rain/t-storms with flash flood potential. 

This elevated rain/t-storm chance continues tonight and Friday before drier air moves in this weekend. The chance for a Glenwood Canyon closure is medium to high.

It will be drier Saturday-Labor Day, with highs in the 80s to around 90 in Denver and across the Front Range.  The mountains will also turn drier.

Light smoke concentrations do return Thursday-Labor Day. It’s hard to avoid with so much smoke coming out of California.

