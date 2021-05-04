30% chance for afternoon t-storms Tuesday, highs in the 60s; Mother’s Day looks wet

DENVER (KDVR) — Morning fog will give way to a few hours of sunshine today across the Front Range. You will want to watch for a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

The mountains will start dry, then afternoon rain/snow develops. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

The chance for afternoon rain/t-storms in Denver on Wednesday is 10-20% with highs in the 60s.

Thursday through Friday look dry and much warmer with highs in the 70s and low-80s.

Saturday starts dry then we’ll see a chance for an afternoon rain/t-storm with highs in the 60s.

The next storm system arrives on Mother’s Day with rain for the Front Range. Snow will fall at the higher elevations of the Foothills and mountains. Highs will be cooler, reaching into the 50s.

Wait to plant tender vegetation until after Mother’s Day, especially this year.