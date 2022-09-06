DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting three straight days of record heat in Denver and across the Front Range. Daily records will fall. The all-time latest 100 degree reading for Denver is also in jeopardy.

The normal high right now in Denver is 84 degrees.

Expect sunshine and dry conditions on Tuesday.

The mountains have a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, otherwise it will be sunny. Conditions will be abnormally warm in the 80s to about 90 degrees.

A cold front hits on Friday and then stalls with a reinforcing cold front on Saturday. Highs on Friday drop into the low 80s then drop into the 60s on Saturday.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said he is including a 30% chance of rain/t-storms on Saturday.

Conditions will be drier and sunny on Sunday.