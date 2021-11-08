25 degrees cooler Monday; Mountain snow Tuesday night through Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 25 degree cool down Monday across the Front Range with highs in the mid-50s. Highs over the weekend were around 80 degrees.

Denver stays mostly dry until Veterans Day on Thursday, when a 20% chance of rain/snow moves in. Right now the precipitation looks light.

The mountains stay dry on Monday then snow moves in Tuesday afternoon and continues off/on until Friday morning. A total of 4-12 inches are expected for the Central and Northern Mountain ski areas, less in the Southern Mountains.

Forecast snow totals by 5pm Thursday.

It will turn drier on Friday afternoon across the board.

It will be dry and sunny Saturday and Sunday in Denver with highs ranging from 55-60 degrees.