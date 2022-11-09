DENVER (KDVR) — A strong cold front is moving in overnight and there will be a significant drop in Denver’s temperatures with snow in the mountains Thursday, but clearing out by Friday.

Weather tonight: Winds gusty, temps drop

Clouds increase overnight in Denver as a strong cold front moves through the Mile High City. Wind gusts are expected between 15 and 35 mph with lows in the upper 20s overnight.

Strong gusts in the mountains are expected with 25-50 mph gusts and snow developing. Most ski areas will have 4-10 inch totals by Thursday midday.

Forecast snow totals (inches) by 10 p.m. Thursday.

Weather tomorrow: 25-degree temperature drop

Temperatures in Denver are expected to fall 25 degrees into the upper 40s. Clouds decrease midday with sunshine and wind decreases early then increases again in the afternoon.

Clouds also increase late afternoon into the evening with a slight chance for a snow shower. The better chance is south of Denver across the Palmer Divide and in the foothills.

In the mountains, snow tapers off in most mountain towns but could remain across some high peaks. Colder temps will be in the teens and 20s for highs.

Veterans Day, weekend ahead: Warmer temps, less wind

Friday will be less windy with sunshine and colder highs around 40 in Denver.

Saturday and Sunday stay dry across the Front Range with partly cloudy skies. High temps will be around 50 degrees.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high 30s and low 40s to start off the next workweek.