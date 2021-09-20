25-degree temperature drop brings 60s to Denver, rain and snow in the mountains

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 25-degree temperature drop on Monday across Denver and the Front Range with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front also delivers a 20% chance of morning and evening rain showers, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The mountains start with windy conditions above treeline with rain/snow showers. The snow level is high over 11,000 feet. Lows will be in the 20s in many mountain valleys. It will turn drier overnight and then clear.

It will be drier across Colorado on Tuesday. Front Range highs will be in the 60s. Mountain highs will be in the 50s with breezy conditions above treeline.

It will be dry and warmer Wednesday-Sunday with high pressure and Front Range highs in the low 80s.

The official start of calendar Fall is Wednesday (Fall Equinox).