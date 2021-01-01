2021 starts with a quiet weather pattern in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures warm through the weekend and early parts of the week, as most storm systems avoid Denver and much of Colorado.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with warm temperatures; 40s expected Saturday and 50s Sunday.

Parts of the mountains will see some clouds and fog with very isolated snow showers, but not much active weather will move through the Denver area for several days.

Monday and Tuesday will likely stay near and into the 50s with sunshine as we kick off the first work/school week of 2021.

The next system to impact the state will bring some rain and snow showers to the mountains by Tuesday, and that system may spread some snow from the metro areas to the plains by Wednesday.

A second system will try to do the same thing by Friday and Saturday of next week.