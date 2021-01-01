2021 starts sunny, 41 degrees; Clipper hits mountains Saturday night

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and 41 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins to start the new year. The mountains also stay dry with teens and 20s.

Saturday starts sunny in Denver then turns partly cloudy. Mild highs near 50.

A small clipper storm system brushes the Central and Northern Mountains Saturday night with 0-1″ of snow accumulation.

Sunday looks sunny in Denver with a high around 50. The mountains turn sunny.

The next storm system hits the mountains late Monday through Tuesday. Light to moderate snow accumulations.

We have a slight chance for a snow shower in Denver on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Another storm system is possible by Friday.

Looking back at 2020, Denver received a grand total of 8.74″ of precipitation (rain+snow). It ranks as the 8th driest year on record (since 1874). The #1 driest year is 2002 with 7.48″.

Light snow accumulation Saturday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.