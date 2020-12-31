2020 closes with a minor weather system, 2021 starts quietly

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver closes out 2020 — one of the warmest and driest years on record — with little fanfare from a minor system to move through New Year’s Day.

Denver to close out 2020 as the 15th warmest and 8th driest on the city's record. — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 31, 2020

There is a system drifting across the region. With it comes some cloud cover and a hint of snow in the mountains. Are you likely to even know there’s a system? No.

New Year’s Day will be slightly cooler, upper 30s to lower 40s, with just a hint of cloud cover.

That is a very average Jan. 1. Here are some extremes for Denver’s past New Year’s Eve/Days:

The quiet start to 2021 continues with 40s and 50s to return this weekend with sunshine.

That quiet weather of the weekend will continue for much of next week with the earliest hint of change coming in about a week’s time.