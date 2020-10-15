20 degrees cooler today, less wind; Cold front this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Air quality warnings are in effect across the Front Range and Foothills for smoke from the Cameron Peak wildfire.

Some slight improvement in wildfire weather today. Temps are cooler (down 10-20 degrees), humidity is up slightly, and most importantly the wind is about 50% lower than yesterday. But many fuels are still the driest on record for October.

We are forecasting partly cloudy skies today in Denver with highs in the mid 50s. Wind 10-25 miles per hour.

The mountains stay dry with less wind overall but still gusty above treeline to 50 mph. Highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Friday and Saturday are dry and warmer in the 60s and 70s across the Front Range. Breezy in the afternoons.

Note: wind gusts all weekend in the mountains will be strong. This is especially true on the high peaks above treeline where gusts most of the weekend will run 40-60mph.

Sunday features a possible cold front. Partly cloudy skies. Wind could turn breezy.

Another cold front is possible mid-week.

Forecast wind gusts Thursday Noon, Meteorologist Chris Tomer.