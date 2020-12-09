20-degree drop Thursday with chance of snow by Thursday night

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front swings through Wednesday night, cooling temperatures to the 40s on Thursday. Clouds will build throughout the day with snow showers pushing onto the Front Range late Thursday evening.

Light snow showers will continue on and off through Friday and into part of Saturday. Temperatures will drop to the 30s on both Friday and Saturday.

The Friday morning and evening commutes could be slower than normal with slick roads possible. Allow extra time to get to where you need to be.

Snowfall totals by Saturday night will range from 1 to 4 inches on the Front Range, 2 to 5 inches on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains.

Drier weather will move in for Sunday and Monday before another system arrives on Tuesday.