DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms in Denver and across the Eastern Plains. There is a slight risk the storms could be severe over the Eastern Plains with large hail and gusty wind.
Highs will be around 80 degrees on Tuesday,
The mountains have a 10-20% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.
Wednesday will be drier with no thunderstorms.
A 10% chance of afternoon t-storms returns Thursday and Friday.
High heat moves in this weekend. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting low to mid-90s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.