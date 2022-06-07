DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms in Denver and across the Eastern Plains. There is a slight risk the storms could be severe over the Eastern Plains with large hail and gusty wind.

Highs will be around 80 degrees on Tuesday,

Forecast radar Tuesday afternoon.

Severe weather risk Tuesday.

The mountains have a 10-20% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Wednesday will be drier with no thunderstorms.

A 10% chance of afternoon t-storms returns Thursday and Friday.

High heat moves in this weekend. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting low to mid-90s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.