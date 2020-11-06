2 more days in 70s before cold front, snow chance

DENVER (KDVR) — Today we will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s, close to the record of 79 degrees set in 1924.

We continue with the warmth Saturday but will be in the lower 70s, away from any record, and will include more clouds and gusty winds.

Cooler, more seasonal temperatures for Sunday with a few light rain and snow showers possible.

The Colorado mountains will have snow in waves for several days starting on Saturday.

Snow on Sunday will be followed by another wave on Monday into Tuesday. When the snow ends, total accumulation through those four days will reach 6-12 inches in the central and northern mountains with up to 2 feet in the southwestern San Juan’s.

In Denver and along the Front Range, we are expecting a brief rain/snow showers early on Sunday, then another round of rain changing to snow late Monday into early Tuesday. Right now, accumulation looks light for most areas with under an inch possible.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s through most of next week as a cooler weather pattern sets up across Colorado. We will also have a few flurries possible again on Thursday.