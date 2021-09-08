‘2 cigarette day’: Worst air quality in a month on Wednesday; Record heat arrives Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting moderate to heavy wildfire smoke on Wednesday across most of Colorado. In addition, there will be high levels of ozone and other pollutants. Air Quality Warnings are in effect. It’s the equivalent of a 2-cigarette day in Denver and across the Front Range.

Today’s air quality will be the worst in a month.

Front Range highs will reach 89 degrees. The mountains stay dry with highs in the 80s.

The normal high in Denver right now is 84 degrees.

Denver will set a record high on Thursday and Friday. We are forecasting 95 on Thursday and 96 on Friday. The record on Thursday is 94, and 93 on Friday.

Isolated 10% chances for afternoon t-storms return on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Otherwise, smoky sunshine each day with highs around 90. It will be cooler Tuesday-Wednesday behind a cold front.