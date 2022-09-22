DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting leftover mountain rain showers for Thursday. Another half inch to inch of accumulation across the Western Slope is possible.

In Denver, expect early morning rain showers then conditions will turn drier with afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 7:03 p.m., which marks the first day of fall.

Future radar 5 p.m. Thursday

Expect sunshine and dry conditions on Friday through Monday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Conditions will be sunny and dry for the Broncos game on Sunday with temperatures falling into the 60s.

It will be sunny and dry on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.