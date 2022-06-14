DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a 15-degree temperature drop in Denver and across the Front Range on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Also, there will be less smoke across Colorado, last night’s cold front helped sweep it out.

Smoke forecast Tuesday 5 p.m.

The mountains can expect a 10% chance of a rain shower or thunderstorm today with highs 60s and 70s.

Front Range highs will stay in the 80s on Wednesday with sunshine.

Highs in the 90s return Thursday through Sunday.

A surge of moisture from the south moves into Colorado this weekend. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said this system resembles the monsoon. This increases the chance for afternoon rain/t-storms, especially over western and southwest Colorado.