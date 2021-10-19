15 degrees cooler in Denver Tuesday; Mountain snow and wind

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will race through Colorado on Tuesday. Front Range highs will drop 15 degrees to 61 degrees for the high temperature. Skies start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain showers. Expect a breezy west wind at 10-25 mph.

The mountains will be mostly cloudy with 1-3 inches of snow at the ski areas. Expect wind gusts 30-60mph above treeline. Highs will drop into the 40s in the mountain valleys and 30s at ski areas.

Forecast snow totals by Wednesday morning.

It will turn drier on Wednesday-Sunday with high pressure building in. Sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60s on Wednesday then warming to 70 into the weekend.