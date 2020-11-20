15 degrees cooler Friday; light mountain snow this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front moved in early this Friday morning. Temperatures will be 15 degrees cooler today. Highs in Denver reach 49 degrees today.

Mountain highs in the 30s and 40s with a 20% chance of snow showers.

There will be 0-2 inches of snow accumulation is possible today through Saturday afternoon in the Mountains.

On Saturday, we’ll see a 10-20% chance of a rain/snow shower. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday looks dry across the board. Highs in the 40s in Denver.

The next storm system arrives on Tuesday with rain/snow showers in Denver and Mountain snow.

Right now, Thanksgiving Day looks dry in Denver, 40s and 50s. The Mountains could see snow.

Thanksgiving Day Forecast, 11/26/2020.

Snowfall next 48 hours.