122 year-old record tied Thursday morning; warmer temperatures arrive this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Light rain/snow will slide through Denver and the Front Range this morning. The last piece of our big storm system is sliding through. No accumulation across I-25. Then we turn dry and sunny midday into afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.

The records continue. We tied the record low this morning in Denver at 35 degrees. The previous record was set in 1898.

The mountains can expect areas of rain and snow all day. 1-3 inches of new snow on the high peaks. Highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Turning drier across the board on Friday except the Northern Mountains, where a few snow showers may linger early.

High pressure builds in this weekend. That means warmer, drier weather. Highs in the 70s and 80s in Denver. Mountain highs warm into the 50s and 60s.

Forecast snowfall Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.