DENVER (KDVR) — A minor storm system will cross Colorado on Friday. The mountains will get 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Denver and the Front Range can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of rain. Highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be sunny and near 70.

Inches of total snow by 11pm Friday.

Another minor storm system races across Colorado on Sunday with heavy cloud cover and a 20% chance for rain showers. The mountains could get 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Monday features a slight chance for a rain shower.

Another minor storm system brushes Denver with rain showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s.

Drier weather will move back in on Wednesday and Thursday.